PCB appoints Samiul Hasan Burney as director media and communications

Published On: Fri, 05 Apr 2024 19:39:03 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed Samiul Hasan Burney as the new director Media and Communications.

The development comes after Aalia Rasheed tendered her resignation from the post. She made the announcement of X, formerly Twitter, stating: “Dear friends, I have resigned as Director Media & Communications PCB”.

Senior journalist Alia was appointed director in October last. She was the first woman who was appointed to post.

According to sources close to Alia, she resigned due to “political interference” in the media department.

However, Burney has now been appointed to the point. He has previously served as the ICC's Head of Department for Media.

