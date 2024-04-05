Amir Mir appointed PCB media consultant as Alia Rashid resigns

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former caretaker minister Aamir Mir was appointed on Friday media consultant of the Pakistan Cricket Board after Alia Rashid quit the post.

It is learnt that Director Media and Communication Alia Rashid tendered her resignation earlier in the day.

It may be recalled that senior journalist Alia was appointed director in October last. She was the first woman who was appointed to post.

According to sources close to Alia, she resigned due to “political interference” in the media department.

Amir is a journalist himself and served as information minister in the caretaker set up in the Punjab.