PCB buys building near Gaddafi Stadium for cricketers' accommodation

The apartment building will be converted into a hotel for national and international players

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has acquired a building located near the Gaddafi Stadium to address the accommodation issues of national and international players.

Sources said the board has purchased the multi-storey building for Rs4 billion. As it is an apartment building, construction work would require converting it into a hotel.

A builder started constructing the building several years ago but the project was halted after PCB raised security concerns. The builder had received advance payments from people after booking their flats but he had to offer to sell it to PCB due to legal complications.

Sources said the plan to build a hotel at this place would not only address the accommodation issues for players but also reduce financial burden on the board as it has to pay millions for accommodation at a private hotel in Lahore.

It will also provide relief to masses as there would no need to block roads for long due to movement of the teams.

