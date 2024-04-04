ICC Women's Player of the Month nominees for March 2024 announced

Gardner featured in Australia's ODI series against Bangladesh towards the end of the month

(Web Desk) - Three outstanding players have been shortlisted for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award.

Ash Gardner (Australia)

A record four-time recipient of the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award in the past, Australia’s star all-rounder finds herself nominated yet again. After completing her WPL campaign, Gardner featured in Australia's ODI series against Bangladesh towards the end of the month.

She scored 52 runs while being the pick of the bowlers across the two sides, with eight wickets at an average of 8.62. In the first ODI, she played a gutsy knock of 32 to help Australia to 213 on a slow wicket in Mirpur. This was followed by an impeccable spell of 3/22, which helped the tourists to a big win.

She was among the wickets in the next two games as well as Australia cruised to a clean sweep against the Asian side. Gardner was the Player of the Series for her efforts.

Maia Bouchier (England)

The middle-order batter has enjoyed her move to the top of the order in recent times. This reflected best in the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand, where Bouchier led the scoring charts with 223 runs at 55.75.

She also achieved her career-best score of 91 in the fourth T20I. Her knock included 12 fours and two sixes, and helped England to 177. The batter looked well set for a hundred before losing her wicket to Amelia Kerr. This was the highest score by a visiting player in a women's T20I against New Zealand in New Zealand.

Nevertheless, her innings helped the tourists to a match-winning total. With this victory, England took an unassailable lead in the series.

Her compact presence in the top-order helped set a solid platform for England throughout the series. She won the Player of the Series in an emphatic series win for her side.

Amelia Kerr (New Zealand)

New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr has also won the Player of the Month award in the past (February 2022) and would hope to emulate that feat this time around.

The Kiwi all-rounder was among the top three run-scorers in the recently concluded series against England, with 114 runs from four innings, and was the second highest wicket-taker with six scalps from four games.

Though New Zealand lost the series 4-1, Kerr stood out for the hosts. Her solid 44* in the third T20I in Nelson, followed by 1/29 with the ball helped setup the White Ferns only win in the series.