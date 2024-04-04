Papua New Guinea all-rounder Kaia Arua dies, aged 33

Cricket Cricket Papua New Guinea all-rounder Kaia Arua dies, aged 33

Arua first appeared in national team colours at the East Asia-Pacific Trophy back in 2010

Follow on Published On: Thu, 04 Apr 2024 16:51:04 PKT

(Web Desk) - The East Asia-Pacific cricket community is in mourning following the news of the passing of Papua New Guinea all-rounder Kaia Arua at just 33.

A starring all-rounder for the Lewas, Arua first appeared in national team colours at the East Asia-Pacific Trophy back in 2010, taking on hosts Japan in Sano. Arua became a regular for PNG in various East-Asia Pacific pathway events and Pacific Games cricket, before being named in the team's squad for the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Arua took captaincy of PNG in a match against Ireland at the 2018 T20 World Cup Qualifier and was named in the ICC Women's Global Development squad in the same year. Arua took the captaincy on a permanent basis at the 2019 East Asia-Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier, helping her side to a tournament win and qualification for both the 2019 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier and the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournaments.

A flowing left-arm wrist spinner and an intelligent stroke player with the bat, Arua led Papua New Guinea in 39 T20Is with official status, winning 29 matches. Her 59 T20I wickets at 10.2 is the most by a PNG women's international, with her figures of 5/7 (4) against Japan the second-best in her team's T20I history.

In a period of growth in women's franchise T20 cricket, Arua also featured in Fairbreak tournaments across 2022 and 2023 for the Falcons.