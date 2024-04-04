Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate PAK-WI women series matches in Karachi

West Indies women’s cricket team will arrive in Karachi on 14 April to play three ODIs, five T20Is

04 Apr 2024

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Australia’s Claire Polosak will officiate as an on-field umpire in all the eight white-ball matches between Pakistan and West Indies women cricket teams scheduled in Karachi from 18 April to 3 May.

West Indies women’s cricket team will arrive in Karachi on 14 April to play three ODIs – part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 and five T20Is. All eight matches will be played at the National Bank Stadium.

In the ODI series, former Test batter and member of the PCB and ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees Ali Naqvi will lead the playing control team, while Muhammad Javed, also part of PCB and ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees will lead the playing control team in T20I series.

Alongside Polosak, Abdul Moqeet, Imran Jawed and Nasir Hussain – all part of PCB Elite Panel of Umpires will serve as on-field umpires during the ODI series. Saleema Imtiaz and Humairah Farah, both part of the PCB Women’s Panel of Umpires will be the reserve umpires for the ODI series.

For the five T20Is, scheduled from 26 April to 3 May, Polosak will be joined by Faisal Afridi (ICC and PCB Elite Panel of Umpires), Farooq Ali Khan and Tariq Rasheed – both part of PCB Elite Panel of Umpires. Afia Amin, Humairah and Saleema will be reserve umpire in the T20I series.