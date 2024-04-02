Sri Lanka batter withdraws from Chattogram Test due to emergency

Cricket Cricket Sri Lanka batter withdraws from Chattogram Test due to emergency

Dinesh Chandimal withdrawal comes before the start of Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 02 Apr 2024 20:16:49 PKT

(Web Desk) - Dinesh Chandimal has withdrawn from the ongoing Chattogram Test against Bangladesh with immediate effect due to a 'family medical emergency’.

The Sri Lanka Cricket board put up a statement on social media about Dinesh Chandimal’s withdrawal before the start of Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh.

“Dinesh Chandimal has withdrawn from the team playing the 2nd Test match against Bangladesh with immediate effect due to a 'family medical emergency’.

“Accordingly, the player will return home immediately,” the statement said.

“Sri Lanka Cricket, his teammates, and the coaching staff fully support Dinesh Chandimal at this moment of need and request that the public respect his and his family's privacy.”

Chandimal made 59 in the first innings, contributing to his team’s strong total of 531. He was one of his team’s six batters to have scored a half-century during Sri Lanka's exceptional team total, a rare record.

Despite a mammoth first innings total, none of their batters made a century, making it the highest-ever total in a Test innings without a hundred.

The veteran batter’s absence won’t impact Sri Lanka’s prospects of a favourable result in Chattogram. The visitors on their second outing with the bat, declared on 157/7, thereby setting Bangladesh a challenging target of 511 runs on the fourth morning.

At lunch, Bangladesh were 31 for none with a daunting challenge ahead of them.

Sri Lanka are leading the two-match ICC World Test Championship series 1-0, having sealed a victory by 328 runs in Sylhet. Both teams are tied at No.6 on the current WTC25 standings with 12 points in three games and a points percentage of 33.33.