Bangladesh's Fariha Trisna makes history with two T20I hat-tricks

Cricket Cricket Bangladesh's Fariha Trisna makes history with two T20I hat-tricks

Trisna picked up the wickets of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, and Beth Mooney in the final over

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 02 Apr 2024 20:15:37 PKT

(Web Desk) - Bangladesh's Fariha Trisna became the first-ever bowler to achieve two hat-tricks in Women’s T20Is, accomplishing the feat in the second match against Australia in Dhaka.

The achievement of claiming two hat-tricks in Women’s T20Is has previously been accomplished on two occasions, by Uganda’s off-spinner Concy Aweko and Hong Kong’s left-arm spinner Kary Chan.

However, Trisna's hat-trick in Tuesday's (2 April) match against Australia has made her the first woman pacer to achieve this feat.

In the second of the three T20Is against Australia, Trisna picked up the wickets of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, and Beth Mooney in the final over of the innings, returning impressive figures of 4/19.

Despite her outstanding bowling performance, Trisna's brilliance came a bit late as Australia had already amassed a strong total, setting Bangladesh a challenging target of 162.

In reply, the hosts' batting line-up crumbled as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals as the required run-rate grew. Bangladesh lost the game by 58 runs, after they finished their innings on 103/9.

Ash Gardner and Molineux were the standout bowlers for Australia, taking three wickets each. With this win, Australia secured an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series.

Trisna took her first hat-trick in a Women’s Asia Cup game against Malaysia in October 2022. She took the wickets of Winifred Duraisingam, Mas Elysa, and Mahirah Izzati Ismail in the sixth over of the innings.

She is only the second Bangladesh bowler to claim a hat-trick in Women’s T20Is after Fahima Khatun.

The third and final T20I of the ongoing Bangladesh-Australia series will be played at the same venue in Dhaka, on Thursday, 4 April.