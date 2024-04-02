Sarah Glenn ruled out of New Zealand tour

Glenn sustained a concussion during the third T20I of the five-game series against New Zealand

(Web Desk) - England's bowling all-rounder Sarah Glenn will take no further part in the ongoing tour of New Zealand.

Glenn sustained a concussion during the third T20I of the five-game series against New Zealand. This restricted her contribution to just one over in the game, during which she accounted for Suzie Bates. New Zealand went on to win the contest by three runs.

It was initially reported that the 24-year-old would miss four games – the final two T20Is of the series and the first two matches of the ODI series.

Now, following the ECB Graded Return to Play Protocols, it has been deemed that Glenn will not be fit in time to complete her full return to play by the final match of the series. No replacement has been named for Glenn.

After winning the T20I series 4-1, England lead the ODI series 1-0, which is a part of the ICC Women's Championship. In the first ODI in Wellington, the visitors were in a tight spot at 79/6 in pursuit of 209 before a record stand between Amy Jones and Charlie Dean saved the day.