Cricket Cricket West Indies women's squad announced for tour To Pakistan

The eight-match series comprises three T20 Internationals and three ODIs

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua (Web Desk) – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Selection Panel has announced the 15-member squad for the tour to Pakistan in April-May. The eight-match series comprises three (5) T20 Internationals (T20Is) and three (3) One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Kate Wilmott was rewarded with her a call-up to the senior team for the first time, having displayed commendable performances with her right-arm medium pace, during the recently concluded CG United Women’s Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze tournaments. Qiana Joseph and Chedean Nation who also had credible performances were recalled to the tea, having missed out on the last tour to Australia in 2023.

Lead Selector for Women’s cricket Ann Browne-John said, “The upcoming series against is extremely important for the team as they return to international competition after almost six months, the last series being against Australia. Apart from the three ODI, the team will get some much-needed T20 matches as they prepare to participate in the T20 World Cup later this year.”

Following the ODI Series, a gripping five-match T20I series will unfold from 26 April to 3 May. This T20I series will not only offer thrilling cricket action for fans but will provide important competitive cricket for both teams to fine-tune their skills and strategies ahead of the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which is due to take place after the Women’s CPL in Bangladesh in September.

The West Indies Women will assemble in Dubai from 6 April for a one-week training camp as part of their preparations for the upcoming Pakistan tour.

Full Squad

Hayley Matthews (captain)

Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain)

Aaliyah Alleyne

Shamilia Connell

Afy Fletcher

Cherry Ann Fraser

Jannillea Glasgow

Chinelle Henry

Zaida James

Qiana Joseph

Chedean Nation

Karishma Ramharack

Stafanie Taylor

Rashada Williams

Kate Wilmott

West Indies Women Tour to Pakistan Schedule

All matches to be played at National Bank Stadium (NBS), Karachi

6-14 April – Pre-Tour Preparation Training Camp, Dubai

14 April - West Indies Women arrive in Karachi

18 April - 1st ODI, Pakistan v West Indies, NBS, Karachi (ICC Women’s Championship)

21 April - 2nd ODI, Pakistan v West Indies, NBS, Karachi (ICC Women’s Championship)

23 April - 3rd ODI, Pakistan v West Indies, NBS, Karachi (ICC Women’s Championship)

26 April - 1st T20I, Pakistan v West Indies, NBS, Karachi

28 April - 2nd T20I, Pakistan v West Indies, NBS, Karachi

30 April - 3rd T20I, Pakistan v West Indies, NBS, Karachi

2 May - 4th T20I, Pakistan v West Indies, NBS, Karachi

3 May - 5th T20I, Pakistan v West Indies, NBS, Karachi