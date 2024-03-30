Mohsin Naqvi to visit fitness camp of players in Kakul

He would also hold meetings with players attending the training session at army school

Published On: Sat, 30 Mar 2024 16:51:45 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman and interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, is all set to visit the fitness camp of national players in Kakul on Saturday (today).

Sources said the PCB chief is expected to hold meetings with players and join them at Iftar dinner during the visit. He will be flanked by members of the selection committee during the visit.

Naqvi, who are managing two key responsibilities simultaneously, review the matters related to the cricket board in the night as he has to handle the matters related to interior ministry in the day.

A day earlier, he held various meetings regarding PCB affairs. It was decided in the meetings that matters related to captain and coaches of the team.

The camp, organised in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, is strategically designed to prepare the players for the upcoming

series and tournaments, including the home T20I series against New Zealand, the away T20I series against Ireland and England, and the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies.

The camp is scheduled to conclude on April 8. The camp will focus on team building and aims to enhance the physical and mental strength of the players, ensuring they are in the best condition to face the challenges ahead.

Under the guidance of experienced trainers and coaches, the players will undergo a comprehensive training regime tailored to elevate their fitness levels, agility, leadership and strategic thinking and overall performance on the field.

