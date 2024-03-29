Corey Anderson named in USA's squad for T20I series against Canada

Former New Zealand player has been included in USA’s squad to face Canada

(Web Desk) - USA have named a 15-member squad for the five-match T20I series against Canada.

Former New Zealand international Corey Anderson has been included in USA’s squad to face Canada, starting on 7 April. The co-hosts of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will play five T20I against their neighbours in preparation for the mega-event, which will commence on 1 June.

Anderson, who last played for the Black Caps in 2018, is now eligible to play for the USA after migrating to America at the announcement of Major League Cricket (MLC). The 33-year-old has been in stellar form, aggregating over 900 runs in 28 innings at a strike rate of 146 in Minor League Cricket (MiLC), the developmental league for Major League Cricket (MLC).

mong the other inclusions are former India U19 player Harmeet Singh, former Canada captain Nitish Kumar and former South Africa domestic stars Andries Gous and Shadley Van Schalkwyk.

Despite being the leading run-scorer in MiLC history since its inception in 2021, former U19 World Cup-winning captain for India, Unmukt Chand, was notably left out of the squad.

Squad: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Gajanand Singh, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Usman Rafiq.

Reserve players: Juanoy Drysdale, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir.