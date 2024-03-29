Pakistan confirm schedule for three-match T20I series in Ireland

This series will be the first multi-match bilateral T20I encounter between Pakistan and Ireland

(Web Desk) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the dates for the three-match T20I series against Ireland. All three matches will be played at Castle Avenue in Dublin from 10 to 14 May.

In what is a significant milestone, this series will be the first multi-match bilateral T20I encounter between Pakistan and Ireland. Previously, the two teams had only clashed once in the shortest format, in a one-off match back in 2009.

A two-match T20I series was scheduled for July 2020, but the tour didn't go ahead due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pakistan are set to intensify their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and the West Indies, scheduling 12 T20Is to fine-tune their form ahead of the tournament.

The Men in Green will host New Zealand in a five-match series starting on 18 April. After the Ireland series, Pakistan face England in four matches between 22-28 May.

Pakistan are currently taking part in a fitness camp at home, with 29 players from across the country converging to get in the groove for the mega-event.

Ireland series:

May 10: First T20I, Dublin

May 12 Second T20I, Dublin

May 14: Third T20I, Dublin