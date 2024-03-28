PCB shares clicks from players' fitness camp in Kakul

The photos show the players taking part in different hectic drills ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared photos of national players attending fitness camp at Army School of Physical Training (ASPT), Kakul, ahead of bilateral series and ICC T20 World Cup.

The photos show the players taking part in different hectic drills under the supervision of army trainers.

As many as 29 players, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Azam Khan, are attending the fitness camp in Kakul, Abbottabad.

The camp, organised in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, is strategically designed to prepare the players for the upcoming series and tournaments, including the home T20I series against New Zealand, the away T20I series against Ireland and England, and the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies.

The camp is scheduled to conclude on April 8. The camp will focus on team building and aims to enhance the physical and mental strength of the players, ensuring they are in the best condition to face the challenges ahead.

Under the guidance of experienced trainers and coaches, the players will undergo a comprehensive training regime tailored to elevate their fitness levels, agility, leadership and strategic thinking and overall performance on the field.

