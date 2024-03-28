Pope wants Surrey to send Stewart out on a high

Alec Stewart announced last week he would be stepping down at the end of the 2024 season.

LONDON (AFP) – England batsman Ollie Pope has urged his Surrey teammates to ensure departing director of cricket Alec Stewart ends his time at The Oval with yet more silverware.

Former England captain Stewart, who spent his entire 22-year playing career with Surrey, announced last week he would be stepping down at the end of the 2024 season after more than a decade in charge.

The 60-year-old has overseen the development of several England internationals, including Pope, as well as guiding holders Surrey to three County Championship titles.

But the former England batsman -- whose father Micky was also a Surrey stalwart -- wants to step away from the job when the upcoming season is finished in order to spend more time with his wife, who is suffering with cancer.

"I can't imagine a club where you don't see Stewie in every morning," Pope told reporters on Wednesday.

"I think he's in at 6:00am (0600 GMT) every day on the rowing machine or on the treadmill or doing some weights, but that's because he loves the club and loves being here.

"And he's also ridiculous at his job as well. The way he sort of makes you feel like you've got a personal relationship, but he's also got the job to give you your contracts or release you."

Pope, now the England vice-captain, also has a long-standing personal connection to Stewart who played in 133 Tests and 170 ODIs.

"I've got a great picture of him giving me my Surrey under-eight player-of-the-year award, which is one I'll always have," said Pope.

"He presented me with my England cap, again the video and the pics of that are seriously special.

"It's going to be sad when he leaves, but hopefully we can win a couple of trophies for him this year to give him a good send-off."

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, brought to Surrey from Essex by Stewart in 2015, said: "I was trying to think the other day if there is anyone that has done more for English cricket after their playing career and I couldn't think of anyone. He is going to obviously be massively missed."

Surrey begin the defence of their Championship title away to Lancashire on April 5.

