Bilal Raza resigns as PCB director legal

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Cricket Board’s Director Legal Bilal Raza resigned from the post, sources said on Wednesday.

More directors of the board are also expected to step down in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Bilal Afzal, who had served as a minister in cabinet of caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi, was named in the selection committee.

Mr Afzal will work as a data analyst in the selection committee while renowned analyst Hassan Cheema is also part of the committee as ex-officio.

Director International Usman Wahla has been appointed secretary of the selection committee.

