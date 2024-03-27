Babar Azam likely to be reinstated as Pakistan skipper

Published On: Wed, 27 Mar 2024 16:46:53 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former skipper Babar Azam is once again being viewed as a suitable option for captaincy of national team by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ahead of key series against New Zealand and Australia, and T20 World Cup 2024.

The rumours sparked after PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi made a cryptic statement during a press conference last week. He had remarked that the seven-member selection committee would take a decision regarding captaincy of the team.

He said the committee would decide the fate of the Shaheen Afridi, who was appointed T20 team’s skipper after Babar Azam stepped down as captain from all formats following the early departure of Pakistan from ODI World Cup.

Sources said Babar Azam, who recently reached back Pakistan after performing Umrah, is likely to hold a meeting with PCB officials before joining training camp in Kakul.

Sources added that the former skipper would take up some issues with the officials if the offer is extended to him formally.

