Bangladesh bolstered by return of star all-rounder for second Sri Lanka Test

Shakib Al Hasan makes a comeback to the squad for the second match

(Web Desk) - Bangladesh make two changes to their 15-member squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram.

In a big boost to Bangladesh’s hopes of drawing the Test series against Sri Lanka as Shakib Al Hasan makes a comeback to the squad for the second match, starting 30 March.

Shakib returns to international cricket for the first time since the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in November 2023. His campaign was cut short ahead of Bangladesh’s last World Cup match against Australia due to a left index finger injury.

Earlier this year in January, he was diagnosed with a retinal condition but the Bangladesh medical team were “optimistic about managing the condition effectively with a conservative approach.”

Shakib, who last played a Test in April 2023, comes back at the expense of Tawhid Hridoy, who was in the 15-member squad for the first match but did not feature in the XI.

The Tigers have been forced into making another change to the squad with Mushfik Hasan ruled out due to a left ankle injury.

Hasan Mahmud has been named as his replacement, who brings experience from his 39 appearances in ODIs and T20Is for Bangladesh but is yet to make his Test debut.

Bangladesh squad for the second Test: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Litton Das, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud.

Reinvigorated by the changes, Bangladesh hope to bounce back in the series after a dominating performance by Sri Lanka in the first Test.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis piled on the runs for the visitors with a century in each innings.

In stark contrast, Bangladesh's batting faltered, failing to surpass the 200-run mark in either innings and succumbing to a heavy defeat of 328 runs.

Crucial WTC25 points will be up for grabs in the second Test in Chattogram with both teams tied at the 6th place in the standings with a point percentage of 33.33.