Pakistan name preliminary squad for West Indies series in lead-up to T20 World Cup prep

Pakistan's 20-player preliminary squad will feature in a camp in Karachi, from 2 April.

Updated On: Tue, 26 Mar 2024 00:19:37 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan are hosting West Indies for a three-match ODI series, which will form a part of the ongoing ICC Women’s Championship cycle, followed by five T20Is, in April and May.

The IWC series would carry significant importance for next year's Women's Cricket World Cup qualification. Additionally, the T20Is would play a vital role as their preparations for this year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup begin.

Notable names marking their comebacks are Ayesha Zafar, Gul Feroza, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Nawaz and Tuba Hassan.

Among the absentees who featured in the 17-member squad in Pakistan’s last bilateral series against New Zealand are Omaima Sohail and Shawaal Zulfiqar, who is recovering from a shoulder injury.

“The selection committee has chosen 20 probable players based on their performances in both domestic and international circuits. Ayesha Zafar, Gul Feroza, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Nawaz, and Tuba Hassan have been added to the probables camp following their performances in the last domestic event, as we aim to broaden our pool of players,” said Chief Selector Saleem Jaffar.

“The upcoming series against West Indies, which includes ICC Women’s Championship matches, is of utmost importance as we strive to earn maximum points to strengthen our claim for direct qualification in the ICC Women’s 50-over World Cup.”

The final 15-member squad for the ODI leg will be announced by the selection committee in consultation with the captain and interim head-coach Mauhtashim Rashid during the camp in Karachi. The remaining five players will be released to participate in the domestic Women’s One-Day Tournament.

Pakistan Women Probable Squad:

Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gul Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

