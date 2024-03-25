Imad Wasim, Amir part of Kakul fitness camp

Both players have withdrawn their decision to bid goodbye to international cricket

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Imad Wasim and pacer Mohammad Amir are among the 29 players the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced for participation in the fitness camp in Kakul, Abbottabad.

Both Wasim and Amir had just withdrawn their decision to bid goodbye to international cricket and offered their services to the board for the upcoming tournaments.

The PCB, in a press release, said the camp, organised in collaboration with the army, was “strategically designed to prepare the players for the upcoming series and tournaments”.

Pakistan will host T20I series against New Zealand and play T20I series against Ireland and England. It will also participate in the ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

“The camp is set to commence from March 26 (tomorrow) and will conclude on April 8. The players will report in the camp later today,” the PCB said.

The camp would focus on team building while also aiming to “enhance the physical and mental strength of the players, ensuring they are in the best condition to face the challenges ahead”.

“Under the guidance of experienced trainers and coaches, the players will undergo a comprehensive training regime tailored to elevate their fitness levels, agility, leadership and strategic thinking and overall performance on the field,” says the PCB.

The players are Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah, Saud Shakeel, Usman Khan, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan Niazi, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mehran Mumtaz, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Ali, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Amir.

