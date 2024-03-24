PCB constitutes seven-member selection committee sans a chairman

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday announced formation of a seven-member selection committee to pick national cricket team.

Addressing a press conference here at the PCB headquarters, he said there would be no chairman of the selection committee.

"There will be no chairman. All committee members will take unanimous decisions," he added.

The committee will comprise cricketers Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Yusuf, Abdul Razzaq and Asad Shafiq, the team’s captain, head coach and data analyst.

Regarding senior players, Naqvi said that Haris Rauf's central contract has been restored. Imad Wasim was asked to rescind his decision to retire. And he agreed, the PCB chief continued.

He said everybody wanted that a strong squad should be picked for the coming World Cup in the US and the West Indies.

He vowed that there would be no favouritism in team selection.

Regarding selection of captain, he said decision would be taken to retain Shaheen Afridi of appoint a new captain after discussions.

He said that a panel of coaches is being formed that would include Pakistani and foreign coaches. The board was negotiating with a foreign coach who stepped aside when the media highlighted him, he added.

The PCB chief boasted of forming “a dream team.”

He claimed that effects of the steps he was taking, would be visible after five years.

Naqvi said the money of the cricket board would be spent on the improvement of cricket.

He said he doesn't have a magic lamp to bring about changes overnight. But steps have to be taken to build a team, he maintained.

He also hinted at starting a women's league on the pattern of Pakistan Super League.