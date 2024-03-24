PCB dissolves selection committee, new body likely today

Former skipper Azhar Ali and Abdul Razzaq are likely to be included in the new committee

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board has dissolved the selection committee, announced PCB spokesperson.

He said the new selection committee is likely to be named on Sunday (today).

Meanwhile, sources told Dunya News that former skipper Azhar Ali and Abdul Razzaq are likely to be included in the new committee.

Wahab Riaz is likely to retain chairmanship of the committee which may consist of three to four members, they added.

The PCB spokesperson said the committee would be given authority to select the players and appoint the captain “on merit”.

It may be recalled that the dissolved committee was headed by former Test cricketer Wahab Riaz and included former Test cricketers Wajahatullah Wasti, Tauseef Ahmed, Wasim Haider and Kamran Akmal. Rao Iftikhar Anjum was the consultant member and Hasan Muzaffar Cheema was the manager Analytics and Team Strategy.