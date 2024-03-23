Chairman PCB assigns revenue generation task to directors

'A comprehensive plan must be put in place at all administrative levels to promote cricket'

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi chaired an important meeting of all PCB Directors at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore in order to review and plan revenue generation. All the Directors also briefed the chairman regarding the working of their respective departments.

Other agendas also involved PSL promotion strategy and deliberation over a Women’s T20 League in Pakistan. COO PCB Salman Naseer and Commissioner PSL Naila Bhatti also attended the meeting.

The Chairman had extensive discussions with all the Directors, including Commercial and Marketing, of the PCB and demanded a thorough revenue generation plan for the Pakistan Cricket Board in the coming times. The Chairman instructed the Directors to formulate a viable and productive plan to increase the revenue.

The meeting participants also keenly deliberated over the plans and strategies for the inaugural women’s T20 league in PSL style. Upgrading training facilities to a world-class standard at the National Cricket Academy for both Men and Women players was also brought to the discussion.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi: “A comprehensive plan must be put in place at all administrative levels to promote cricket country-wide and to uphold the standards of the game being one of the prominent cricketing nations.

“The PCB must be made a leading institution for facilitating players of all ages, backgrounds and areas. I want to streamline the working of the board and get rid of administrative issues that lead to a decrease in productivity of the board and its employees.”