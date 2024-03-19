After Watson, Darren Sammy declines PCB offer to become head coach

Watson got angry after reports about his financial demands leaked

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy, who is also head coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 9, has turned down an offer made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take over as national team’s head coach.

Sammy, who guided West Indies to clinch the 2012 and 2016 ICC T20 World Cup titles, did not take up the role due to his engagement with the home side.

The cricket legend has become the second after Australia’s Shane Watson refused the offer despite holding rigorous discussions with PCB.

Watson took the decision after reports about him becoming the highest-ever paid coach in history of Pakistan’s cricket made the headlines. The new reports were not appreciated by the Australian player and he declined the offer to become head coach.

