PSL 9 successful journey a victory for peace-loving Pakistan: Mohsin Naqvi

Cricket Cricket PSL 9 successful journey a victory for peace-loving Pakistan: Mohsin Naqvi

In his message, Naqvi said: “I congratulate the nation on the successful conduct of PSL 9"

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 19 Mar 2024 12:56:40 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday while congratulating Islamabad United for winning Pakistan Super League (PSL) said it was a victory for sports- and peace-loving Pakistan.

In his message, Naqvi said “I congratulate the nation on the successful conduct of Pakistan Super League 9.”

He was all praise for the two finalists – Islamabad United and Multan Sultan – for a superb display of gamesmanship.

Irrespective of whoever won, it is the victory of Pakistan. It is the result of day and night hard work of all the organisations that made the mega event a success, Naqvi added.

It may be noted that Islamabad defeated Multan in the PSL season 9 final by two wickets on Monday night.

Earlier, the PCB chief inspected the National Stadium and ordered its upgradation. He also ordered installation of comfortable seats for spectators.

He ordered that the plan for the upgradation of stadium should be finalised soon and the work be started without delay.

Naqvi met the groundsmen and appreciated them for the upkeep of the stadium and preparing sporting strips.

Earlier, the PCB chief said Pakistan would get a coach within the next few days.

Islamabad United win trophy

In the final match of PSL Season 9, Islamabad United won the title of champions for the third time after defeating Multan Sultans by 2 wickets.

In the final match of the Pakistan Super League Season 9 at the National Stadium in Karachi, Multan Sultans captain Muhammad Rizwan won the toss and batted first, scoring 159 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Martin Guptill and Colin Munro opened the batting on behalf of Islamabad United in pursuit of the target. The opening of both did not last long and Colin Munro was dismissed on the ball of Khushdil Shah for a total score of 26 runs.

Agha Salman, who came after Munro, could not support Martin Guptill at the crease for a long time and returned to the pavilion after scoring 10 runs off only 11 balls.

Azam Khan, the fifth-placed batsman, put up resistance along with Martin Guptill and took the team's total to 102, but then Martin Guptill was run out at 50 off 32 balls.

Shortly after Guptill's dismissal, Azam Khan was also caught out by Rizwan off Usama Mir.

After Faheem Ashraf's dismissal, Imad Wasim and Naseem Shah completed the target on the last ball; Imad Wasim scored 19 runs and Naseem Shah played an innings of 17 runs.

On behalf of Multan Sultans, Usman Khan was the top scorer by scoring 57 runs, Muhammad Rizwan scored 26 runs and Khushdil Shah scored 11 runs, Yasir Khan and David Wali scored 6 runs each, and Imad Wasim scored 5 runs on behalf of Islamabad United. Shadab Khan dismissed 3 players.



