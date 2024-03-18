Islamabad United and Multan Sultans to clash for PSL 9 trophy tonight

Islamabad have won the trophy twice - in 2016 and 2018 - while Multan in 2021

Updated On: Mon, 18 Mar 2024 10:08:14 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Islamabad United and Multan Sultans will fight for the trophy of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium in Karachi tonight.

Multan Sultans have become the first team to play the final of the mega Pakistani cricket event for the fourth time in a row. They won the title in 2021.

The two-time champion, Islamabad United, will clash to regain the trophy as they are in the final for the third time. They won the championship in 2016 and 2018.

Meanwhile, the PSL management committee released a photograph of Multan’s skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan of Islamabad with the trophy.

THE HIGH ACHIEVERS

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam is the leading scorer of the current season. He has scored 569 runs in 11 matches with the help of once century and five fifties.

Multan skipper Rizwan is a distant second with 381 runs. However, he will look to add more runs to his account in the final today.

Peshawar’s Saim Ayub remained the most ferocious batsman of the current season by hitting 21 sixes while Babar hit the most fours – 63.

Multan’s spin Osama Mir is the leading wicket taker by grabbing 23 scalps, followed by his team-mate Muhammad Ali with 18.