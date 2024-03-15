Rashid Khan back in Afghan squad after back surgery

Rashid has been sidelined with the injury that kept him out of the 2023 World Cup

Fri, 15 Mar 2024 12:16:24 PKT

KABUL – Top Afghan spinner Rashid Khan staged a comeback after a back injury for the upcoming Ireland T20 International series.

Rashid has been sidelined with the back injury and subsequent surgery that kept him out of the 2023 World Cup. He missed stints at the Big Bash League, the SA20, and Afghanistan's series against the UAE, India, Sri Lanka and now the Test and ODIs against Ireland due to the injury.

Rashid had been Afghanistan’s leading wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup, with 11 wickets. His inclusion in the team would boost its chances in the T20 World Cup to be played in the US and the West Indies in coming June.

He could be seen in action in the Indian Premier League on March 24 when he will represent Gujarat Titans.

Meanwhile, in another big boost to Afghanistan’s spin attack, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, who was recovering from a right phalanx sprain, also returns.

Uncapped all-rounder Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai has been included in the 15 man squad.

Afghanistan will host Ireland for three T20Is in Sharjah on March 15, 17 and 18. Afghanistan had won the preceding ODIs 2-0, while Ireland had registered their maiden Test win in the one-off Test match.

Afghanistan squad

Rashid Khan (capt), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wafadar Momand, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi. - Courtesy ESPNcricinfo