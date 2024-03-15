PSL 9: Islamabad, Quetta to fight for survival in first eliminator

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In the first eliminator of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9, Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will fight for survival here on Friday night.

The tricky stage of eliminator will see one the teams leaving the stage. The winner of tonight’s match will face Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday night for a place in the final. Peshawar is the second placed team on the points table.

According to tournament rules, winner of the third and fourth placed teams’ clash fight against the loser of the top two teams. Islamabad and Quetta stand at the third and fourth place respectively on the points table.

Islamabad might have brimming with confidence as they defeated top of the table Multan in their last encounter in a high scoring affair. They overhauled a formidable 229 run target.

Quetta, on the other hand, went down tamely to Multan who emerged victors by 79 runs in their clash.

Keeping their track record in mind, cricket experts favour Islamabad to win tonight.

The National Stadium strip has a consistent bounce and likely to behave in the same manner it dis last night.

Probable squads

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hunain Shah, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Rilee Rossouw, Khawaja Nafay, Laurie Evans, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Omair Yousuf, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq