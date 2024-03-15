Lahiru Thirimanne hospitalised after car crash in Anuradhapura

The exact nature of his injury is not understood yet, but he is presently in stable condition.

COLOMBO (Web Desk) - Former Sri Lanka captain Lahiru Thirimanne has been hospitalised after the car he was travelling in was involved in a serious head-on collision near the north-central city of Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka, on Thursday morning.

The exact nature of Thirimanne's injury is not understood yet, but he is presently in stable condition at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital. At least one other passenger from the car Thirimanne was in, is also receiving care at the same hospital.

Thirimanne is understood to have been on pilgrimage when the accident occurred. Essentially the car had crashed into a lorry traveling in the opposite direction.

Having made his international debut in 2010, Thirimanne played 44 Test matches, 127 ODIs and 26 T20Is. He was part of three T20 World Cup campaigns, including Sri Lanka's win in 2014, and played two ODI World Cups. He also led Sri Lanka in five one-dayers. The last of his international appearances was in March 2022. He retired from international cricket in July 2023, calling time on a 13-year career.

