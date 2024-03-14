Multan to meet Peshawar as PSL 9 playoffs start tonight

Cricket Cricket Multan to meet Peshawar as PSL 9 playoffs start tonight

The clash between the top two teams of the current season will decide who will be the first finalist

Follow on Published On: Thu, 14 Mar 2024 15:32:29 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s top cricket gala, the Super League (PSL) season 9, enters playoff stage with a match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium here on Thursday night.

The clash between the top two teams of the current season will decide who will be in final first. The loser will play against the winner of Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators playoff.

Multan were the first to reach the playoffs with seven wins in 10 league matches. Peshawar, who won six out of their 10 ties, is at second place on the points table.

Cricket pundits favour Peshawar lads for tonight’s fixture as they have defeated Multan in both their league matches.

However, National Stadium strip will play its part in the outcome of the match. During the current season, the wicket usually favoured bowlers.

Probable squads

Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad