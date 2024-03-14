Mohsin Naqvi leaves for Dubai to attend ICC meeting

It will be his first meeting with ICC officials since assuming the charge of his office

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi left for Dubai on one-day official visit to attend the meeting of the International Cricket Council.

The PCB chairman will also hold meetings with the officials of other cricket boards on the sideline.

According to sources, Mohsin Naqvi is also likely to meet the representatives of the Indian cricket board during his visit.

It will be the first meeting of Mohsin Naqvi with the ICC officials since assuming the charge of his office. He will also review the arrangements for the ICC T20 World Cup which will be played in the United States and the West Indies.

Meanwhile, Naqvi, who is also the interior minister, met Saudi ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Maliki.

The interior minister said Saudi Arabia is the second home for Pakistanis and it has always supported Pakistan in testing times.

Naqvi said Pakistani nation feels proud of having historical friendship with Saudi Arabia. He also thanked the Saudi ambassador for extending overwhelming support to the Punjab government during his tenure as caretaker chief minister.

Speaking on the occasion, the Saudi ambassador felicitated Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of the interior minister and expressed best wishes for future endeavours.

He also lauded his efforts for completing public welfare projects in Punjab in record time.