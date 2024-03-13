New Zealand to reach Pakistan on April 14 for T20 series

Kiwis will play three matches in Rawalpindi and two in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the schedule of New Zealand cricket team’s visit to Pakistan next month to play five T20 Internationals.

According to the schedule, Kiwis will arrive in Islamabad on April 14 and play three matches at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on April 18, 20 and 21.

The Black Caps will play two matches at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on April 25 and 27.

Matches will start at 7pm. Details about sale of tickets will be announced soon.

This will be New Zealand's third visit to Pakistan in 17 months. They had played a two-match Test series in December 2022 and three ODIs. Later, in April 2023, they travelled to Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi to feature in 10 white-ball matches.

Security delegation's visit

A few days ago, a New Zealand security delegation comprising New Zealand Players Association CEO Heath Mills and security consultant Reg Dickason visited Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan Cricket Board Director International Usman Wahla and Director Security Department Col Khalid accompanied the delegation during the visit.

The delegation was briefed by the PCB officials on the security arrangements for the T20I series against New Zealand in April. The delegation also travelled to Rawalpindi to inspect security arrangements.

After Mohsin Naqvi assumed the role of PCB chairman, there is a possibility of hiring a foreign coach for the national cricket team. Former Australian player Shane Watson is already tipped to be a favourite contender for the slot.