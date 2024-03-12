Tickets refund for PSL 9 washout games to begin on Wednesday

Refunds for tickets purchased online will directly be credited to buyers’ respective bank accounts

Tue, 12 Mar 2024 23:29:18 PKT

RAWALPINDI - The PCB will start tickets refund pm Tuesday for the PSL 9 washout games, which were abandoned on March 2 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, at designated TCS centers in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore.

As communicated before, tickets purchased through TCS Express centers will require the buyers to present the original CNIC used for purchasing tickets, along with the physical tickets.

Refunds for tickets purchased online will directly be credited to the buyers’ respective bank accounts without the provision to present physical tickets. Tickets purchased through a corporate entity will only be refunded to the corporate entity.