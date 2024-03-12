PSL 9: Multan Sultans to face Quetta Gladiators in last league match

The current tournament still holds surprises for fans and keeps their interest alive

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Multan Sultans will clash with Quetta Gladiators in the last match of the league stage in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 here at the National Stadium tonight.

The current tournament still holds surprises for fans and keeps their interest alive. Multan, who were top of the points table, were dethroned last night by Peshawar Zalmi. Peshawar defeated Karachi Kings in another thriller and went at the top of the table with 13 points and dropped Multan to second place.

The match between Multan and Quetta may also be full of surprises. Multan, who have 12 points from 9 outings, can go back to the top by defeating Quetta. Interestingly, a Quetta victory means they will go the second spot, slipping Multan to third position. Islamabad United will thus be relegated to fourth place.

The match will start at 9 pm.

POINTS TABLE