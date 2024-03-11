Sehar Timings Mar 12 - Ramazan 1
Lahore Qalandar's Sikandar Raza fined for showing dissent at umpire's decision

Cricket

The incident occurred during the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators game on Sunday

KARACHI (APP):Lahore Qalandars’ Sikandar Raza has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of PSL’s code of conduct for showing dissent at an umpire’s decision.

The incident occurred during the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators game at National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Sunday night.

Sikandar, on three different occasions during the game, raised his arms, shook his head and gestured that the delivery should have been called a wide ball, leading to a violation of article 2.8, which deals with a player showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an PSL game.

On-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Rashid Riaz leveled the charge against Sikandar Raza while match referee Ali Naqvi imposed the fine. 

