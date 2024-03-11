PSL 9: Karachi Kings to play an insignificant match with Peshawar

The match will start at 9 pm instead of 7 pm as holy month of Ramazan is starting

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Peshawar Zalmi will face Karachi Kings in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 match here at the National Stadium tonight.

As the playoffs line up has been finalised, the remaining matches of PSL have lost their significance. If Karachi wins tonight, the fifth placed team will have 10 points which will have no bearing on the standings.

However, a victory by Peshawar will take it up to second spot and relegate Islamabad United to third place.

In the previous encounter during the current season, Karachi had won by seven wickets. Peshawar will be looking forward to avenge their defeat tonight.

Interestingly, defending champion Lahore and Karachi have failed to qualify for playoffs.