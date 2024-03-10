Presidential Election 2024

In-focus

PSL 9: Islamabad United put Multan Sultans in to bat

Cricket

Multan have a better record against Islamabad in the current season

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Islamabad United on Sunday won the toss and decided to field against Multan Sultans in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Multan have a better record against Islamabad in the current season as they have defeated the Men in Red in their previous encounter.

Multan is at the top of the points table with 12 points while Islamabad is at third spot with nine points. 

