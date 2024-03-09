Karachi Kings to face Lahore Qalandars today

Match will start at 7pm

Sat, 09 Mar 2024 14:52:47 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - In Pakistan Super League Season 9, Karachi Kings will face Lahore Qalandars at the National Bank Stadium Karachi today.

The match will start at 7:00pm (PST).

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi have already qualified for the playoffs

Karachi, who will play their last league match on March 11 against Peshawar Zalmi, must win their final two games and hope that either Islamabad United or Quetta Gladiators lose their remaining matches for them to qualify for the playoffs.

However, the path to the playoffs is quite straightforward for Islamabad and Quetta as they only need one more win to make it to the next stage.

It must be noted that defending champions Lahore Qalandars are already out of the race for playoffs.

Earlier on Friday, Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators by 76 runs at Rawalpindi last night. Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi scored 196 runs for the loss of eight wickets in allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Quetta Gladiators were all out at 120 runs in 17.5 overs.

On Sunday, two matches will be played in PSL 9. Islamabad United will be facing Multan Sultans at Pindi Cricket Stadium and Quetta Gladiators will be trying to overpower Lahore Qalandars at National Bank Stadium Karachi.

Rest of the matches will be played as per following schedule:

March 11: Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium

March 12: Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium

March 14: Qualifier (1 v 2), National Bank Stadium

March 15: Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), National Bank Stadium

March 16: Eliminator 2 (Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up), National Bank Stadium

March 18: Final, National Bank Stadium

