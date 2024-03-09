Labuschagne steers Australia to 59-run lead over New Zealand

Mitchell Starc was not out on 17 with Australia 221 for eight in reply to New Zealand total of 162.

CHRISTCHURCH (New Zealand) (AFP) – A commanding 90 from Marnus Labuschagne left Australia 59 runs ahead of New Zealand at lunch on day two of the second Test on Saturday, overshadowing a five-wicket haul by Matt Henry.

Only a spectacular diving catch by Glenn Phillips in the last over of the session ended Labuschagne's impressive innings.

After resuming on 45, with Australia 124 for four, Labuschagne troubled the umpires early when he received a warning for standing too far out of his crease and potentially scuffing the wicket in the spinners' target area.

But whether he stood forward or back on the crease, Labuschagne was unfazed by the bowlers as he picked off the New Zealand attack.

To keep him in his crease, New Zealand keeper Tom Blundell stood up to the wickets for pace bowler Tim Southee, tempting Labuschagne to hit out.

The ploy worked as the Australian steered the ball to the gully where an acrobatic Phillips brilliantly snatched his chance.

Although the wicket was browning off, the conditions continued to offer support for the bowlers.

Henry picked up two further wickets to take him to 5-60.

He bagged nightwatchman Nathan Lyon for 20, caught at first slip by Daryl Mitchell who had dropped him off Tim Southee at the start of the day before he had added to his overnight one run.

Mitchell Marsh, who is also struggling for runs, went lbw to Henry without scoring for his second consecutive duck after facing just four balls.

With New Zealand's four-pronged pace attack starting to tire, captain Southee turned to part-time bowler Phillips late in the morning.

The off-spinner rewarded him with his second ball when Alex Carey (14) paddled a simple catch to Tom Latham at mid-wicket.

