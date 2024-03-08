PCB chairman seeks upgradation plan of stadiums

Cricket Cricket PCB chairman seeks upgradation plan of stadiums

Naqvi said that the fans should be facilitated at all cost

Follow on Published On: Fri, 08 Mar 2024 19:51:03 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi presided over an important meeting regarding the upgradation of three major venues in the country.

The meeting was attended by National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) representatives, Director Infrastructure PCB Nasir Hameed and others.

The PCB chief emphasised the need for the upgradation, of Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, National Stadium Karachi and Pindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi, to be completed before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In this regard, the concerned authorities have been asked to submit comprehensive plan for the upgradation of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore within three days, followed by the plans for the other two venues.

Mr Naqvi said that the fans should be facilitated at all cost and their ease must be kept in mind while devising the upgradation plan. The seating capacity of Gaddafi stadium should be increased and this upgradation process must be swift without compromising on the quality.

