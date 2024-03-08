Azhar Ali likely to get key responsibility in PCB

Rehanul Haq is also expected to be re-appointed as team manager

Published On: Fri, 08 Mar 2024 18:36:02 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former captain Azhar Ali is expected to get key responsibility in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Sources said Ali could be appointed in the selection committee or High Performance Centre as PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in support of taking benefit from his expertise.

Furthermore, former manager of Pakistan team Sardar Rehanul Haq is also likely to be roped in again for the post.

He had first been appointed as team manager during the tenure of former PCB chief Najam Sethi.

