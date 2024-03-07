Shaheen Afridi achieves personal milestone, joins 100 club in PSL

The Lahore Qalandars' skipper reached the milestone when he dismissed Naseem Shah of Islamabad

Thu, 07 Mar 2024 13:24:50 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi achieved a major milestone on Wednesday night in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) by becoming the third bowler to secure 100 wickets in the event.

The Lahore Qalandars' skipper reached the milestone when he dismissed Naseem Shah of Islamabad United at the Pindi Cricket Stadium here.

Former Test cricketer Wahab Riaz is leading the exclusive club with 113 wickets. He was the first bowler to achieve 100 wickets in PSL history.

Hasan Ali is on the second spot with 107 wickets. He reached the three-figure mark by dismissing Islamabad United's Alex Hales in the current season.

Islamabad United's skipper Shadab Khan is at fourth place with 87 wickets while his teammate Faheem Ashraf is at fifth spot with 73 scalps in his bag.