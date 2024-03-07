PSL 9: Karachi Kings and Islamabad United to vie for a spot in play-offs

Both the teams have six point after winning three games each

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Karachi Kings and Islamabad United will clash tonight (Thursday) to keep hopes for qualifying for play-offs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 alive.

There is an interesting situation for the two teams. Both the teams have six points after winning three games each. But Islamabad have an edge of one point over Karachi as one of its matches was abandoned due to rain in Rawalpindi.

On the other hand, Karachi have an advantage; they have played seven matches as against eight of Islamabad. Moreover, Islamabad is at fourth spot and Karachi at fifth on points table.

In the present scenario, a win will take Islamabad to play-offs round. But Karachi have to win two matches to surge ahead of Islamabad. If Islamabad win both the matches, Karachi will be eliminated along with Lahore Qalandars who are already out of race.

For tonight’s encounter, Karachi can be tipped as favourites as Islamabad had a shock last night when Lahore defeated them to secure their first win. Interestingly, Islamabad had shocked Lahore in the opening match of the current season of the PSL.

