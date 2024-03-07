New Zealand pacer Sears to debut against unchanged Australia

Wellington quick Sears was drafted into squad following a hamstring injury to Will O'Rourke

Christchurch (Reuters) - New Zealand pace bowler Ben Sears will make his test debut against an unchanged Australia in the second and final match in Christchurch as the Black Caps look to square the series 1-1.

Wellington quick Sears was drafted into the squad following a hamstring injury to rookie pacer Will O'Rourke sustained in the 172-run thumping at the Basin Reserve.

Sears will join captain Tim Southee and Matt Henry in the pace attack at Hagley Oval from Friday, though Southee said no decision had been made on whether Scott Kuggeleijn will retain his spot or be replaced by spin-bowling all-rounder Mitch Santner.

"It's just around that fourth seamer or spinner -- hopefully we get it right this week," Southee told reporters on Thursday.

New Zealand selectors were under fire in Wellington for not picking a spinner on a pitch that Australia's Nathan Lyon took 10 wickets on.

Picked as the fourth seamer in his second test, Kuggeleijn was expensive for his two first innings wickets and barely bowled in the second innings.