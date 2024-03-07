Bangladesh rout Sri Lanka by 8 wickets, level series 1-1

Updated On: Thu, 07 Mar 2024 00:37:42 PKT

SYLHET (Web Desk) - Bangladesh register a comprehensive victory by 8 wickets with 11 balls to spare against Sri Lanka to level the three match T20 series 1-1 in the second T20 international in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Skipper Najmul Hossain scored a fifty while Tawhid Hridoy, Liton Das and Soumya Sarker all made valuable contribution to ensure an easy victory after the bowlers restricted the visitors for 165 for 5.

Chasing a target of 166, Bangladeshi openers Liton Das and Soumya Sarker dealt with a flurry of boundaries and took 63 runs in the powerplay. The openers made the Lankan bowlers look clawless taking 46 runs with 10 boundaries and an over boundary in the first six overs.

However, Soumya survived a caught behind by taking review in the fourth over. The Lankan players objected to the decision of the TV umpire swarming around the on-field umpire as ultra-edge showed a spike. However, there was a gap between bat and ball when the spike showed up and that made the TV umpire overturn the decision of on-field umpire. The decision will surely spawn a lot of debate and add yet another issue in the list of controversies in the matches between the two countries.

Soumya could not capitalise on his luck as Matheesha Pathirana brought the visitors the breakthrough they were desperately looking for in the seventh over. Soumya’s mistimed pull went to Mathews at midwicket as he departed scoring 26 off 22 balls hitting 5 boundaries.

Pathirana also got the prized wicket of Liton Das in the ninth over. Liton’s brisk innings of 36 off 24 balls came to an end with Bangladesh requiring 83 runs from 11 overs.

Out of touch captain Najmul and in-from Tawhid Hridoy were circumspect to ensure Bangladesh does not lose its way from an advantageous situation. The duo rotated strike while scoring boundaries intermittently.

The duo made an unbeaten partnership of 87 in the third wicket and ensured an easy win for the Tigers to draw the series 1-1.

Najmul pummeled a six over deep backward square leg to reach his fifty and secure the team's victory in the first ball of the 19th over. He remained unbeaten for 53 from 38 balls and Hridoy made 32 from 25 balls.

Najmul was named player of the match.

