Shane Watson likely to become Pakistan head coach

Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach Darren Sammy is also in the race for the post

Wed, 06 Mar 2024 23:09:31 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Australian all-rounder Shane Watson is likely to be appointed as head coach of the national team as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched the search for the post ahead of New Zealand T20I series.

Watson, who is currently serving as the coach of Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), is the strong candidate for the position.

Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach Darren Sammy is also in the race while source said the Australian player was being considered a favourite candidate.

PCB is likely to announce the decision soon as Kiwis are scheduled to visit Pakistan next month for the T20I series.

