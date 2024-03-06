New Zealand's security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium

The T20I series is likely to begin in April 2024

Published On: Wed, 06 Mar 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The New Zealand security delegation, comprising the CEO of New Zealand Players Association, Heath Mills and security consultant, Reg Dickason visited Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Wednesday.

Director International PCB, Usman Wahla and Director Security Department PCB, Col. Khalid accompanied the delegation during the visit.

The delegation was briefed by the PCB officials regarding security arrangements for the T20I series against New Zealand in April. The delegation on the tour had also traveled to Rawalpindi to inspect security arrangements for the New Zealand side.