PCB chairman inspects Pindi Cricket Stadium

He asked the relevant authorities to present a plan to upgrade the stadium

Wed, 06 Mar 2024 18:07:55 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chairman PCB visited the Pindi Cricket Stadium and inspected the facilities at the venue. COO PCB Salman Naseer briefed the chairman while Chief Selector Wahab Riaz was also present.

Chairman PCB asked the relevant authorities to present a plan to upgrade the stadium to a quality international venue. He instructed to replace the temporary seating arrangement with permanent quality seating along with improvement in the infrastructure of the enclosures.

The Pindi Cricket Stadium is currently hosting the PSL 9 matches which are scheduled to run until 10 March.