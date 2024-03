PSL 9: Karachi Kings thump Quetta Gladiators by seven wickets

The second placed Quetta lost wickets at regular intervals as Karachi bowlers kept tight line

Updated On: Wed, 06 Mar 2024 17:55:45 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Karachi Kings defeated Quetta Gladiators by seven wickets in a PSL 9 match at Rawalpindi stadium on Wednesday.

Hassan bagged four scalps in his quota of four overs conceding 15 runs. He was ably supported by Blessing Muzarabani and Zahid Mahmood who captured two wickets each for 27 and 25 runs.

Earlier, Karachi skipper Shan Masood won the toss and put Quetta in to bat. The second placed Quetta lost wickets at regular intervals as Karachi bowlers kept a tight line and length.

Quetta lost first wicket when Jason Roy fell to Muzarabani for 15. The top order batsmen failed to capitalise opportunity after a decent start.

Saud Shakeel scored 33, Khawaja Nafay 17, Rilee Rossouw 10 and Akeal Hosein 14 but failed to play big innings.