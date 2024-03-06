Lahore Qalandars looking for first win of PSL 9

Cricket Cricket Lahore Qalandars looking for first win of PSL 9

Quetta Gladiators will meet Karachi Kings while Lahore Qalandars will clash with Islamabad United

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 06 Mar 2024 15:04:48 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Two matches will be played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 here on Wednesday.

Second placed Quetta Gladiators will meet Karachi Kings in the first match of the day at 2 pm.

Quetta have nine points to their credit after winning four of their six matches. One of their matches was washed out giving them one point.

Karachi, on the other hand, have lost four matches and at fifth place on the points table with four points by winning two matches.

In the second match of the day, to be played at 7 pm, the bottom of the table Lahore Qalandars will clash with Islamabad United.

The defending champions, Lahore, have put up the worst show in the current season as they failed to win a single match of the seven they have played so far. The only point to their credit was due to an abandoned match due to rain.

Islamabad have won three of their seven matches and at fourth spot on points table. Lahore have better record against Islamabad as they have won four of their encounters in the PSL. Islamabad, however, broke the winning streak of Lahore as they defeated them in the inaugural match of the current season.

At present, Islamabad will be riding a high tide after winning two of their last three matches. And they could be tipped as favourites for today’s encounter.

POINTS TABLE